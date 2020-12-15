Cases rising, Cooper adds new restrictions

WADESBORO — Governor Roy Cooper issued a temporary, modified stay-at-home order beginning on Dec. 11 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has reached new heights over the last several months.

This executive order will place a night-time public closure on certain businesses and issue a “stay at home” order for all residents of the state and will be in effect through Jan. 8, 2021.

The state’s website states that this order is necessary due to the record highs in daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Anson County is no exception to any of the rising numbers.

The county is now at 1,176 total cases as of Dec. 14 with 204 active cases, according to the Anson County Health Department. This is an increase of 71 active cases in three days.

The department reported an additional COVID-related death on Dec. 12. This brings the death total to 19.

“Anson, like many rural areas, has seen a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases,” Media Relations Manager for Atrium Kate Gaier said. “And, as a result, Atrium Health Anson has seen an increase in the number of COVID and non-COVID patients admitted.”

The hospital did not release any specific numbers of how many patients are currently hospitalized because of the virus.

“We continue to strongly encourage people to abide by the precautions shared since the beginning of the pandemic,” Gaier said. “Everyone needs to wear a mask when outside the home, wash hands frequently and observe an appropriate social distance from others.”

Under Executive Order 181, business and facilities including restaurants, except take-out or delivery, bars, entertainment venues, parks, museums, aquariums and some retail establishments will be closed to the public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Businesses selling groceries, medication, fuel or health care supplies can remain open during the public closure hours.

Individuals must stay at home during this time as well. Certain exceptions will apply.

“Atrium Health is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic trends to ensure we are properly prepared to address capacity, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needs to best care for our patients,” Gaier said. “We’ve done extensive pre-planning to be appropriately prepared for any influx of patients and have implemented “COVID-Safe” care standards across all locations to keep patients, visitors and out teammates safe.”

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com. Follow on Twitter at @TheAnsonRecord.