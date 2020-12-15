Arts Council adds new gallery

WADESBORO — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce welcomed another business to the area as the Arts Council opened the “new” Drake Gallery and Studio.

The gallery is part of the Anson County Arts Council. The current artist feature in the gallery is Michael J. Phillips with his “FaceTime” collection.

Walking through the gallery you will spot people you may already know as Phillips highlights portraits of friends from the theatre and Arts Council.

His detailing and perfection of faces has been honed over his 45 years of working as a hairstylist.

“Observing bone structure, proportions, facial features, and coloring became second nature,” Phillips wrote in his collection description.

His art has appeared in exhibitions both locally and nationally. Some of his award-winning works can be found in public, corporate and private collections around the world.

Phillips and his partner split their time between Wadesboro and their home in Key West, where his art is also showcased at the historic Armory.

This new addition to the Drake Gallery will highlight different artists and host a variety of classes.

Chamber President Shelby Emrich said she recently attended a charcuterie board making class at the new gallery. She loved the class and believes this new addition will bring more life to the arts community and Wadesboro.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5741 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com.