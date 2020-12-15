Anson schools go 100% remote

WADESBORO — The Anson County School District this week announced that it would be returning to virtual learning for all students until at least Jan. 19.

The district first posted an announcement on Facebook saying just Wadesboro Primary School would move to virtual learning beginning on Dec. 14 “due to personnel concerns and staff and student safety.”

One day later, the district said all schools will run completely virtual starting the week of Dec. 14. Students will observe the Christmas and New Year’s holidays from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

During the school board meeting on Dec. 14, Superintendent Howard McLean advised the board to remain virtual until Jan. 19. This way, students and staff can be in quarantine after the holiday season before returning to a in-person cohort schedule.

“I’m constantly watching numbers, our next door neighbors’,” McLean said. “I can make changes if necessary.”

Depending on the COVID numbers after the holiday season, McLean said during the meeting he is willing to adjust it to three or four weeks before returning in-person if necessary.

But as of now, the board approved both K-5 and 6-12 students to return to the three cohort schedule on Jan. 19. All students, parents and staff will be notified as soon as possible if there are any further changes.

The decision to go virtual the week of Dec. 14 came very quickly. McLean said it happened only in the last 24 hours since being announced.

“The decision was made due to the increase of community transmissions of COVID-19 and to keep our school family safe,” McLean said.

McLean said cases were not rising within the schools. The concern is with community transmissions and keeping the staff and students safe.

The transition back for students online should run rather smoothly since students are already experiencing virtual learning.

“We don’t expect there to be issues with this temporary transition since they are already accustomed to this type of learning at least one or more days each week depending on their cohort group,” McLean said.

There will be a curbside meal pick-up during this first week back to virtual learning from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Parents and students may pick up their meals at all schools except Wadesboro Primary School, Anson High School and Anson Early College High School. If your student attends one of those schools, you may pick up a meal at any other school in the district.

In-person testing for high school Biology, Math 1, Math 3 and English II is postponed until second semester. All CTE state assessments with required in-person administration will also be postponed to a later date.

