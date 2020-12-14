Shop ‘till you drop: Deputies take kids on Christmas shopping spree

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office took a group of kids on holiday shopping sprees Saturday as part of its first ever Shop with a Deputy event. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Dequan Wilson and his daughter Ja’Nyvia Littlejohn pose for a picture with their deputy while purchasing toddler clothes and other items. Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office took a group of kids on holiday shopping sprees Saturday as part of its first ever Shop with a Deputy event. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office took a group of kids on holiday shopping sprees Saturday as part of its first ever Shop with a Deputy event. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — It started out as a regular Saturday afternoon for Diasia Littlejohn and Dequan Wilson. They brought their young daughter, Ja’Nyvia Littlejohn, to Walmart to shop.

As they arrived, they noticed a number of Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies gathered outside the store. Wondering what the commotion was about, they asked if something had happened.

The deputies weren’t there on official business — they were there for the first Shop with a Deputy shopping spree, and Diasia was surprised when the deputies then invited her and Wilson to bring little Ja’Nyvia along to participate.

Along with Ja’Nyvia and her family, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office invited 22 kids from the Richmond County School system to participate in its first holiday Shop with a Deputy event at Walmart on Saturday.

“We take them shopping, we pair them with a deputy and allow them to have that relationship with that deputy,” said Sheriff James Clemmons. “Our responsibility is to all the children we come in contact with — to foster those relationships that work to support our communities, along with the parents. It lets people know there’s more to us than just locking somebody up.

“It’s about sharing with our community and giving back to the community,” Clemmons continued.

Similar to Rockingham Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program, each child was partnered with a deputy and given about $300 to spend on whatever they wanted for Christmas.

The kids were divided into two groups, the first group of 10 went on the shopping spree at 9 a.m., while the second group of 12 had their turn at 1 p.m.

Clemmons said about $7,000 had been raised from the collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office, local churches and businesses, which was divided among the kids to spend. Without the donations from local businesses, Shop with a Deputy would not have been possible, Clemmons emphasized.

“We all believe in coming together in Richmond County,” he said. “We’re extremely unique. Richmond County is about family. It’s about coming together to make things better. We understand the things that are happening around us, the things that are going on. It’s just a great opportunity to work with our community and give back to the kids. It’s our way of saying, we’re a part of the community and we understand.”

Diasia and Wilson were grateful to the deputies for the opportunity to buy Ja’Nyvia some new clothes, as well as some other supplies and necessities for the young toddler.

“It means a whole lot — a whole lot to us,” Diasia said. “With all the stuff going on, it’s hard to find the time and keep a job. It was a blessing.”

As soon as they got into the store, several of the kids went straight to the electronics section. One of the older kids, a teenager, wanted a new Android phone, while another young boy wanted a pair of headphones, among other items.

Three young girls, who are also sisters, amassed three full carts of dolls and other toys and items, like a life-size toy play kitchen.

One boy had prepared a list of everything he wanted, according to the deputy he was partnered with. On that list was myriad of items, including a bike and a bike helmet, along with a remote-control car and several sports toys, like a football and a soccer ball.

“No speeding!” Clemmons joked with the boy about his new bike. “Remember the speed limit in the city is 35 mph!”

Some kids went a little bit over the $300 limit, but the deputies made it work, nonetheless, so that the kids could get what they wanted.

