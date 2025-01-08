ANSON — Members of the Anson County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Planning Committee are preparing activities to celebrate the birthday of the late, slain civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The theme for this year is “A Celebration of the Dream: Now Becoming a Reality.” This topic represents the view of many that Dr. King’s vision of a “beloved community” expressed in his many speeches and writings is becoming more visible.

Events commemorating the birthday of Dr. King will begin with an MLK, Jr. Jazzy Gala which will be held at the HOLLA Center, located at 229 East Main St in Morven, N. C., on Friday, January 17, 2025 from 7:00 p. m. until 11:00

p. m. Tickets are $30 each. Expect an unforgettable evening filled with live performances by various jazz artists, delicious food and drink along with a vibrant atmosphere. To purchase tickets for this event, contact Leon Gatewood at the HOLLA Center, Morven, N. C.

Other events commemorating Dr. King’s birthday will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The change is made this year due to the Presidential Inauguration being held on Monday.

The annual memorial march will begin Saturday morning at the Anson County Department of Social Services building at 8:00 a. m. and conclude at the SPCC Lockhart-Taylor Center, Wadesboro, N. C., where immediately following the march, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Unity Prayer Breakfast will be held. The community breakfast will address themes of Unity, Love, Peace, End of Poverty, Freedom from Prejudice, and Belonging-Social Equity. Area ministers will render thoughts and prayers on scripture and current events. Refreshments will be provided.

The day’s program will then commence at the end of the breakfast. The keynote speaker for this program will be Dr. Masonya J. Bennett of Smyrna, Georgia.

On Sunday, January 19, 2025, all local churches and other organizations are encouraged to sponsor an activity celebrating Dr. King’s birthday.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Committee, is also providing “Soup on the Square,” on Monday, January 20, 2025 from 12:00 – 1:00 p. m. Please come out for this free meal.

For more information, contact Ms. Winnie M. Bennett, 704-465-0867.All events are open to the public.