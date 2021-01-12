Schools to continue with remote learning through January

WADESBORO — Anson County Schools announced on Jan. 11 the continuation of virtual learning through the end of the month.

The original plan was for students to return to in-person learning two weeks after the winter break, but due to the significant amount of COVID-19 cases in the county, the district altered the plan.

The continuation of Plan C applies to all Anson County Schools. Students will be learning remotely until at least Feb. 1.

“This decision was made due to the increase of community transmissions of COVID-19 and to keep our school family safe,” the district wrote on a Facebook post. “All learning will continue remotely. If there are any further changes or updates, we will notify all students, parents and staff as soon as possible.”

If the timeline continues, students will resume in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 1 with Cohort A. Each school divided students up into three different cohorts. The cohorts will rotate being in-person weekly.

Once in-person learning begins, elementary schools will take in students between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. The tardy bell rings at 7:30 a.m. Students will then be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Middle and high school students will come in between 8 and 8:30 a.m. and will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Fridays will continue as remote learning days for all students through the end of the year even when students return in-person.

Spring break will run from April 2 through April 11.