BRLC to celebrate MLK through service

POLKTON — The Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center will honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. through service and volunteering on Jan. 16 and Jan. 18.

Volunteers may come out on these two days to help clean up the Poplar Spring Baptist Church Historical Cemetery.

This cemetery dates back to the 1800’s and, just this year, Carol Smith of the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center began working on restoring the historic site.

The cemetery received a site number from the North Carolina Office of State Archeology, verifying the land is now historic.

Smith is now needing help to help clear out the overgrown area.

“We ask that if you come, please bring tools for working,” Smith said in a press release. “The cemetery has grown up due to a lack of continued care but together we can make this a place for family members to come and visit the last earthly resting place of their loved ones.”

Clean ups on Jan. 16 and Jan. 18 will go from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided on both days to all volunteers.

The cemetery is located across from the Poplar Spring Baptist Church, 183 Rocky Mount Church Road, Polkton, NC 28135.

For more information, call 704-826-8737.