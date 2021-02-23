Celebrate Black History Month at Harvest

WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries invites guests to a special Black History Program on Feb. 28.

Those interested in participating can come to Harvest Ministries Outreach Center at 10:30 a.m. to listen to special guests and take home free soul food.

The ministry welcomes recording artist “JJ” (J-Vito) Tillman. Tillman is a member of the Hamiltones Trio. University of South Carolina Defensive Line Coach Jimmy Lindsey will also be speaking on Sunday. Both Tillman and Lindsey are Anson natives.

Following the event, guests will have the chance to take home a soul food meal.

Black History Month celebrates, honors and remembers the history and achievements of African Americans.

The beginnings of Black History Month came about a half century after slavery was abolished in slavery in the United States.

In February 1926, the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH) sponsored a Black History Week, which sparked nationwide celebrations, events and performances.

President Gerald Ford was the first president to recognize a whole month as Black History Month in 1976. Since then, every president has designated February as Black History Month.

This year, the Black History Month theme was “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”