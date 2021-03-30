Health fair to honor Anson’s native who passed too soon

WADESBORO — Inspired by the loss of her own brother, Tasha Coleman wanted to create a health fair to educate young, Black males to be proactive with their health while honoring her brother’s life.

In July of 2020, Coleman lost her 33-year-old brother, J.C., to a heart attack. J.C. is survived by three children, one of which was born only a few weeks ago. She also lost a 25-year-old cousin to a heart attack, making her realize how many young people die from heart disease.

In 2019, heart disease was the number two leading cause of death in North Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Death has no age,” Coleman said. “It’s never to young to die from a serious illness.”

Coleman reached out to Anson Regional Medical Service to participate in the “Sons Need Their Fathers Health Fair” on April 17, a day after J.C.’s birthday, at Wadesboro Park. The health fair will be in memory of J.C. Coleman #33.

ARMS will be coming out to do COVID-19 testing, blood pressure and other health screenings. Coleman is in the process of also getting a cardiologist to speak at the health fair. There will be food and music for everyone to enjoy the day, learn about health disease and remember the life of JC.

J.C. was a football player in Anson. Family, friends, former teammates and classmates will be coming to the health fair. There will be a balloon release during the health fair to honor J.C.

Coleman said she will be strict in enforcing COVID-19 protocols: social distancing, sanitizing and masks. Even if the case numbers are going down, Coleman believes everyone still has to do their part.

Her hope is for this health fair to become an annual event, encouraging the public to go to the doctor and be proactive about your health.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com.