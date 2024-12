BURNSVILLE — The Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Good Friday, April 2.

There will be fun activities, food, prizes and of course, an egg hunt for children ages two to 15. Photos will also be part of the activities.

Volunteer Teskesha Hammond and other BRLC volunteers will host the event.

For more information about the event or if sponsors would like to make contributions, call BRLC 704-826-8737.