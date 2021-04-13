LIFT: Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together

This time last year we were all worried about having enough toilet paper to stay at home during the pandemic. We are not in the free and clear, but as more become vaccinated, the trends decrease and restrictions are loosening, many of us have started to get out a little more. With warmer temps and longer days, now is good time to start working on your physical activity to help strengthen our bodies to become stronger for the summer.

Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together (L.I.F.T.) is a research-based program that helps develop relationships , improve functional fitness and emotional health. These classes will help improve your strength and mobility, learn healthy food options, and most importantly help form a community to socialize and interact in the virtual world. L.I.F.T. is an 8-week group-based strength training program that meets 2 times a week for 1-hour sessions. This program is open to all adults, young and old. We will meet Tuesday and Thursdays, May 4-June 24. All classes are from noon-1:00pm.

Alexander, Anson, Bladen, Montgomery, Pitt and Stanly counties have partnered to offer this virtual fitness program. Agents will instruct the hour-long class and all you have to do is click the link and participate. How easy is that??? Classes will be prerecorded for those that may have a scheduling conflict and have to miss our live class. Making time for exercise can change your life! If you’re looking for a free, at-home strength training program, LIFT is the program for you. Let’s get active and LIFT to New Abilities, together! Link to register is:

Terry is the director of the Anson County Cooperative Extension.