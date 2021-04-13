Anson assists Alamance in arrest of break-in suspect

Related Articles

WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office assisted Alamance County Sheriff’s Office for a search warrant in Wadesboro.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a home invasion and homicide that occurred in their jurisdiction, which led them to a residence off of Old Lilesville Road in Wadesboro.

Steven Alexander Stuart Jr. was arrested by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Wadesboro Police and Anson County Sheriff’s Office detectives assisted with surveillance prior to the arrival of Alamance. The Alamance Sheriff’s Office arrived with a search warrant in hand and “a full cavalry” of an armored vehicle, SRT, K9 and crime scene van, according to Wadesboro Chief of Police Thedis Spencer.

“Alamance did a ‘surround and call out,’” Spencer said. “Everyone in the house came out peacefully. The person of interest was found, brought to WPD for interviewing and then carried back to Alamance County.”

Evidence was located and numerous firearms were seized during the search.