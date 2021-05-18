Veterans Affairs to hold virtual Memorial Day celebration

WADESBORO — Anson County Veteran’s Affairs is preparing for a Memorial Day celebration after not being able to honor the county’s veterans in 2020.

Following COVID-19 protocols, the Anson County Veteran’s Affairs office will be hosting a virtual ceremony from the Wadesboro Park starting at 10:00 a.m. on May 31. The video will be broadcast on both the Anson County Government and the Anson County Veterans Council Facebook pages.

“I’m also going to be doing a presentation of flags at the courthouse that day,” Veteran Services Officer Andrea Lamonds said. “There will be 107 flags. Each flag will represent a veteran who died during a war that was from Anson County.”

The names of each Anson County veteran who lost their life in war will be printed out and attached to the flag as well as what war the veteran fought in. The entire courthouse lawn will be covered in the flags starting on May 24, which will be laid out by Lamonds with the help of the Anson County Veterans Council.

Lamonds will keep the flags up until a week after Memorial Day, giving time for family members who wish to find their loved one’s flag. This is the first year Lamonds is labeling the flags, an idea she saw in Montgomery County.

“I tried to do something that would be meaningful and nice,” Lamonds said.

A wreth will also be placed out at the memorial in front of the courthouse following the virtual ceremony.

“I won’t do the ceremony (at the courthouse) this year,” Lamonds said. “Because of COVID stuff, we’re trying to just to…have an open area where they all can separate from each other.”

The ceremony will start with the Anson High School JROTC, led by Lieutenant Colonel John Gagan, for a presentation of colors. Jah Cofield will sing the national anthem. Commissioner Jarvis T. Woodburn will give the welcome address and the Richmond County Honor Guard will present the 21 Gun Salute, taps and the folding of the flag.

Steve Adams will lead the invocation prayer and Russell Scarborough will lead the closing prayer.

Be sure to catch the Memorial Day service on Facebook and honor our local veterans.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com.