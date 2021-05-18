Splash into summer fun at Rud’s Ranch

PEACHLAND — Jump into summer fun and cool off at Rud’s Ranch on Saturday, June 12.

The rustic farmhouse ranch in Peachland is hosting a day of summer fun for all. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on June 12.

The costs is $10 per child and children under three are admitted for free.

Children can enjoy a bouncy house, a 15 foot water slide that leads into a pool, a baby pool, outdoor games and more. There will also be a concession stand with drinks, hot dogs and hamburgers.

Rud’s Ranch asks for those interested to bring cash. Check out the event’s Facebook page, “Splash into Summer at Rud’s Ranch,” and be sure to click “going” in order to give the host an idea of how many people are attending.

Rud’s Ranch is located at 2516 Old Peachland Road, Peachland, NC 28133.

For more information, call 704-609-8843.