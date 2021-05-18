Teen video challenge opens June 1

WADESBORO — Anson’s Hampton B. Allen Library shared a national teen video challenge for participants to compete with a chance to win cash prizes.

The annual Teen Video Challenge, hosted by Collaborative Summer Library Program, is open to all teens. Participants must create a video in a public service announcement style, showing off their interpretation of the 2021 CSLP’s slogan – Tails and Tales.

The purpose is to promote the idea of using public libraries and reading in a 60 second or less video. The video should be appropriate for all ages as it is designed to be used at any library.

Those interested in participating can work on a video with a team or individually. Videos must be submitted between June 1 and August 6.

Five winners will be selected and will receive $200 cash and $50 worth of summer reading materials for their library. Winners will be notified by email in mid-October.

For more information, email luke.kralik@cslpreads.org.