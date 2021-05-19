SPCC director receives diversity advocate award

POLKTON — South Piedmont Community College’s Director of Small Business and Entrepreneurship was crowned as the Diversity Advocate of the Year on May 13.

Renee Hode received this award during the Crowns of Enterprise virtual presentation. Crowns of Enterprise Awards recognizes and honors small businesses that demonstrate exemplary leadership and sound business strategies.

The Diversity Advocate of the Year is presented to an individual who “champions diversity of inclusion best practices, ideas and strategies to increase the overall participation of Minority, Women and Small Business Enterprises in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region.”

Hode recently joined SPCC’s team after moving from Central Piedmont Community College.

She worked at CPCC for 15 years and served in different roles, including Executive Director of the Small Business Center. In 2019, Hode was recognized by the North Carolina Community College System as the Small Business Center Director of the Year.

Hode will receive the Crowns of Enterprise award as well as publicity on the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and Charlotte Business Resources website and social media.