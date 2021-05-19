SPCC holds 2021 graduation

WADESBORO — South Piedmont Community College graduates celebrated their hard work to earn their degrees during their commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15.

About 140 students attended the in-person graduation, but the total number of graduates was not available by press time.

Two Ansonians were highlighted on the SPCC Facebook page for graduating: Isabella McCray and Judy Little.

McCray, 18, walked the stage at SPCC one week before she graduates from Anson High School. She enrolled at SPCC with the dream of becoming a nurse to help others after being diagnosed with lupus at 11 years old.

She will continue on to Wingate University and finish her nursing requirements at SPCC next summer. McCray also made Dean’s list and was awarded a medal for being inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success while at SPCC.

Little, 60, graduated with an Early Childhood Education degree. She felt education would allow her to help others as well as grow and develop children to reach their potential.

Her journey hasn’t been easy, having dealt with the loss of her sister to COVID-19 a few months ago. Little found a note from her sister recently, which pushed her to keep going and finish.

Congrats to all of SPCC’s graduates!