Ansonia opens summer camps

WADESBORO — Children entering grades 3-12 are invited to attend Ansonia Theatre’s 2021 Summer Camp Workshops.

On July 7-9 the Ansonia Theatre will be hosting “Building a Mystery” camp. This 3-day intensive workshop will allow campers to build their own special comedy mystery show. Students will participate in the whole production from creating a concept, writing the script, designing the set and costumes and performing.

This camp is perfect for suspense loving and mystery seeking actors who are not afraid to have fun.

The second camp will be a musical theater workshop on July 14-16. The “Glee” camp is geared towards students with strong vocals and dance skills. In the three days of camp, campers will focus on voice technique, stage presence and dance while performing popular songs from the TV show Glee.

Margaret Goins will also offer an arts and crafts camp for different age groups. Ages 4-6 will attend on July 13 and 14, followed by 7-9-year-olds on July 15 and 16 and students 10-12 will go on July 22 and 23.

To sign up for any of these camps, go to ansoniatheatre.com.