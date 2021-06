POLKTON — Head to the Field of Dreams in Polkton for a free Friday night movie on June 18 presented by the Anson Athletic Youth Association.

Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and the movie will start at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Concessions will be sold and the movie playing will be “The Sandlot.”

Bring the family out for a fun night at the baseball fields and enjoy a movie under the summer sky. Be sure to bring chairs or a blanket to sit on.