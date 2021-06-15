4-H summer camp returns after hiatus

WADESBORO — After a summer hiatus in 2020, Anson County 4-H is excited to resume summer camp with safety precautions in place.

This year’s summer camp themes include “Animal Adventures” and “Home, Health and Nutrition.”

“The first week of 4-H Summer Camp is in the books,” Anson County 4-H said in a Facebook post. “A special thank you to Anson Extension agents Kinsey Watkins and Aimee Colf for their educational programs on making butter and bees, wasps and flies. Also, thank you to Denise Altherr, our wonderful tour guide at the Wildlife Refuge.”

The next camp will be on July 6-8 and then again on July 13-15.

The first camp in July be for children ages 5, 6 and 7. The camp will focus on animal diversity with games, education and hands-on learning activities. The July 13-15 camp will also focus on animal diversity but it will be catered to children ages 8-12.

If you are interested in enrolling your child in a 4-H summer camp, reach out to the Anson Extension office to see if there is any availability. Contact Samuel Cole at 704-694-2915.