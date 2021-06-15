Actress’s fondness for Anson hasn’t waned since movie shoot

Bill Smith, a friend of Whoopi Goldberg, donates 65 dog and cat food items to the Anson County Animal Shelter in honor of Goldberg’s 65th birthday.

POLKTON — Thirty-five years ago, Hollywood’s Whoopi Goldberg came to Anson County to film “The Color Purple,” launching her career into superstardom. Her time in the area is something friends say still holds a special place in her heart as she shares fond memories of Anson.

One friend in particular was so touched with how much Goldberg talked about Anson County that he decided to donate to the Anson County Animal Shelter in honor of Goldberg’s 65th birthday.

In the Fall of 2020, Director of the Anson County Animal Shelter Maureen Lett received a phone call. The man on the other line said he wanted to donate 65 things for his friend’s birthday.

When Lett called back, the man on the other end proceeded to tell her he was Bill Smith and he ran a rescue.

Smith went on to say a friend of his was celebrating her 65th birthday and she constantly talked about Anson, how to loved it and the time she spent in the county.

“Since he was in animal welfare, he Googled to see if there was an animal shelter here in Anson County … to see if he could help out,” Lett said.

Being curious, Lett asked Smith how he found the shelter and who his friend was that spent time in the county because, growing up in Anson, you tend to know most of the people in the area.

He warned Lett not to tell anyone who it was because his friend’s birthday was coming up in November and he did not want the surprise to be ruined.

Lo and behold, his friend was Goldberg.

“For a long time I thought this man was pulling my leg,” Lett said. “I mean, honestly, how many people call up an animal shelter and say they want to send us 65 of something and he doesn’t give us a price.”

Lett and Smith came to the agreement that he would donate 65 bags of dog and cat food. At the time, the animal shelter needed more dog food so he sent about 35 bags of dry dog food and 30 cases of wet cat food to Anson.

In over three days, the back porch to the animal shelter was filled with Amazon boxes and cases of pet food.

Goldberg’s birthday is on Nov. 13. Lett decided to watch The View that day and of course, they were celebrating Goldberg’s birthday.

Goldberg ended up receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress from her performance in “The Color Purple.” She played Celie, who in the movie lived in an Anson County home.

The generous donation from Smith helped the animal shelter out tremendously. Lett and the team at the animal shelter celebrated ending 2020 with a 1.37% euthanasia rate, the lowest rate Lett has seen since taking over as executive director. When she first came on as director, the euthanasia rate was at 97%.

They are constantly working to get animals adopted and providing the community with services.

Every Monday they offer a low-cost spay and neuter in Cabarrus County to people in different counties. There are slots for four dogs and four cats to be spay and neutered. They are already booked up for the next few weeks.

Since the Fall, the animal shelter added new floors and patio outside as well as a new washer and dryer machines.

The Anson County Animal Shelter receives several donations, but to receive a donation in honor of Goldberg and her fond memories of the county is something extraordinarily special.