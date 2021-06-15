Sale of Walmart building now ‘pending’

WADESBORO — Excitement is stirring in Wadesboro as the “For Sale” outside the old Walmart now says “Sale Pending” in small red lettering at the bottom.

Over 200 people lost their jobs when Walmart closed its doors on April 3, 2020. In a press release, Walmart claimed the decision was based on several different factors, including the store’s overall performance.

The superstore offered employees the opportunity to transfer to another Walmart location, but many could not because of the lack of transportation.

On top of losing Walmart, the Town of Wadesboro was concerned what this would mean to the sales tax revenue. Walmart was the largest retailer and single source of sales tax in the county.

In preparation of the Walmart’s closure, the town reduced the sales tax expectations by about 25%, or $350,000, for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. But luckily, the town and community stepped up by still buying local in and around Wadesboro.

One of the reasons could be attributed to the pandemic as residents decided to stay local instead of traveling far. Stimulus checks or unemployment funds have also led to an increase in buying. Now the town is seeing sales tax revenue on par with, and potentially better, than the previous year.

A new business moving into the Walmart center would create job opportunities and bring locals back to shopping in Wadesboro.

“We have received several requests for information about the Walmart property since the ‘Under Contract’ sign went up earlier this week,” read a post on the Anson Economic Development Partnership Facebook page. “There is a sale pending on that property and the parties are currently doing their due diligence. Other than that, we are not able to comment.”

All the details are confidential and no information can be released about what could be coming to Wadesboro until it is finalized.

Town Manager David Edwards said both him and John Marek, Executive Director of AnsonEDP, do not know anything about who is buying the building or what store it will be until the deal is finalized.