District announces teacher of the year

WADESBORO — Anson County Schools announce the district teacher of the year and runner-up, as well as the district beginning and runner-up teachers of the year.

Congratulations to all teachers for navigating through a pandemic school year and providing the best for the students.

The District Teacher of the Year goes to Anson Middle School’s Eric Howell. The runner-up was awarded to Kaitlyn McPherson of Peachland Polkton Elementary.

The District Beginning Teacher of the Year is Chantel Ashwood of Anson Middle School. The runner-up goes to Erin Thomas of Lilesville Elementary School.