Man’s death after argument with partner sparks investigation

LILESVILLE — Deputies are still investigating an incident involving the tragic death of a Lilesville resident on on April 14.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 5:30 p.m. in reference to William “Billy” John Chavis being hit by a car on Grover Bennett Road.

“Deputies along with (state highway patrol) responded and found out it wasn’t actually an accident involving a motor vehicle,” said Lieutenant Brian Tice. “It was more of a domestic dispute between the victim and his (partner).”

There was a verbal altercation that took place between Chavis and his partner while in the car, according to Tice. The report did not specify if Chavis and his partner were married or just dating.

Chavis then got out of the car and onto the hood as the suspect went to drive off. While the car was in motion, Chavis fell off.

“The injuries caused by him falling off the vehicle resulted in his death,” Tice said.

Chavis died at the scene.

This incident is still an on-going investigation involving the Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigations and the district attorney’s office. No arrests have been made.

