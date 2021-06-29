Alabama to honor super-fan, Wadesboro-native ‘Fluff’

WADESBORO — He told his mom he didn’t understand why people were always asking for photos with him or making a big deal out of him; he was just a kid from North Carolina that likes basketball. But to the rest of the Crimson Tide fandom, Cameron Luke Ratliff had a unique spirit — captured in his plaid sport coat he wore to each game and smile you could spot from across the coliseum — that not one of them will soon forget.

Fluff, as many knew him, was set to graduate from the University of Alabama in August. But Ratliff suddenly passed on April 2 following complications from COVID-19, sending shockwaves throughout the nation. Now, the University of Alabama will present the Wadesboro-native’s mother, Pam, with his degree in public relations in December. The university is also honoring his legacy by including his name in a paver in the Crimson Promenade, and putting a plaque in remembrance of Fluff on his seat in the stands.

His mother found out on June 18 that her son would be honored by the school he fell in love with.

“They’re commemorating him with a special event there,” Pam said. “They’re putting a plaque on his seat. They’re going to have a ceremony at the Tide Tip-Off this fall where they present the new President of the Crimson Chaos with a pledge jacket in Luke’s honor as a tradition from now on.”

Ratliff was Alabama’s #1 fan, attending 44 of Alabama’s past 45 conference and postseason games, logging over 10,000 miles to away games. He was the President of the Crimson Chaos, Alabama’s student section. He would always rock a plaid sport coat and lead the cheers throughout the game.

His infectious spirit not only encouraged the fans, but got attention from the basketball team.

“Fluff has been our biggest support since day one,” Nate Oats, head basketball coach, posted on Twitter following his death. “Put all he had into our program. Loved sharing this ride with him. You’ll be missed dearly my man! Wish we had one more victory cigar and hug together. Roll Tide Forever.”

Oats, along with other coaches and players traveled to Wadesboro for Ratliff’s funeral. Several players and managers were his pallbearers and Oats spoke at the funeral.

Even as the weeks have slowly gone on, Pam said at least once a week someone from the team is reaching out and checking to see how the family is holding up. The Coleman Coliseum didn’t just become a second home for Ratliff, but for the rest of his family, too.

On June 18, Pam received notification that the University of Alabama would be honoring her son. There will also be funding for the new Crimson Chaos leader to travel to away games, just as Fluff did. Fluff paid for all of his traveling out of his own pocket, according to Pam.

“We knew he was a big deal with the basketball team,” Pam said. “It’s amazing. We’ve been contacted by every team in the SEC…I’ve had people reach out to me on Facebook and Twitter from as far away as Seattle, Washington…For one thing or another, not just for the basketball, but for his platform where he came out and spoke about national mental health awareness death about his battle with anxiety.”

She said neither the family nor Fluff himself knew how many lives he touched. His larger-than-life personality followed him even after putting his efforts into cheering for Alabama.

“I got to watch him lead that student section and rally the crowd in person,” Pam said. “He, honestly, I think he could have told them to strip their clothes off, run around the coliseum and they would have done it. He was preaching to that crowd.”

Pam saw Fluff lead the Crimson Chaos during the last home Alabama game of the season. Although she is unsure of his favorite basketball memory, she thinks that game would have been up there on the list. The team presented him with an autographed basketball from Oats and a piece of the net they cut down. She said she watched him choke back tears.

“As we walked away from Coleman Coliseum that night, he stopped in the parking lot and took a picture of the coliseum as this is it, the last time,” Pam said.

The funny, down-to-earth, super-fan will not be forgotten by both Alabama fans far and wide and the Anson community.

