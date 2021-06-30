Related Articles

WADESBORO — An Anson County Senior has earned one more title to her resumé before heading off to her next chapter: state champion.

Katie Horne, three-sport athlete, was crowned the 2A State Champion in shot put on June 26.

She threw 37-08.00, earning her the top spot against 16 other athletes.

The state championship meet took place at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.

Three other Bearcats joined Horne at the state championship — Talia Marshall, Malayasia Gabriel and Jayden Hammond-Dickens.

Like Horne, seniors Marshall and Hammond-Dickens also competed in shot put. Marshall finished in 9th place, throwing 32-00.00 and Hammond-Dickens threw 44-02.00 which earned him 8th place for boys shot-put.

Marshall also represented Anson in the discus throw where she finished in 10th place with a throw of 85-04.

Tenth grader Gabriel ran the 100 meter dash, finishing in 7th. Her time was 12.64 seconds.

Zachary Wall represented Anson during the wrestling state championship. He fell to Keagan Bolman of Dixon in the first round.

Horne will attend North Carolina State University in the fall where she was accepted into the College of Engineering.

She excelled in school, earning both her high school diploma and Associates of Arts this year. She is an honors graduate, member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars and the National Society of Leadership & Success.

When she does have time between school and her sports, volleyball, softball and track, Horne enjoys reading, working with her dad or hunting and fishing with her family.

Congrats to Anson’s latest state champion and to all the Bearcats who competed this year!