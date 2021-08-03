Extension office preps for 2021 Ag Expo and Fair

Our staff has just come back in the office together after over a year of remote work and rotation. We are working on moving programs to hybrid and face to face in the near future, but we err on the side of caution. We do not want to move fast, but cautiously.

The staff and I discussed the planning for our 2021 Ag Expo and Fair events and Family Fall Fest. With the ever-changing restrictions, masks mandates and number quotas, we will only showcase our Outstanding Farmer of the Year again this year. We want to continue to ensure the safety of ourselves and others.

The 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit, which is what our local 4-H Livestock Show is a part of, will have area livestock shows. The Anson County 4-H livestock show, which is in partnership with the Anson County Cattleman’s Association will be August 28th at 2385 Little Creek Road (barn will be on the right side of the road) in Ansonville, NC. Be on the lookout for rules and registration information on our Facebook pages. You must be an enrolled 4-H’er to participate in the livestock show.

We continue to thank you for all of your patience as we work through our directives on the county and state levels. We want to move cautiously so that we will not have to go back and stop programming and events due to allowing face to face interactions too soon. Don’t count us out, our dates for 2022 Anson Ag Expo and Fair events will be September 20, 23-24, 2022.

We felt this is the best route to take this year. Our intention is to keep everyone safe during these times while fulfilling our mission of supporting citizens in Anson County.

Roshunda Terry is the director of the Anson County Extension Office.