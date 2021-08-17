Clay shoot to benefit families battling cancer

WADESBORO — The 2nd Annual Max Life Foundation Sporting Clays Shoot will be held at Four Branches on Friday, Sept. 17 to benefit families dealing with childhood cancer diagnoses.

The options for contestants this year are for one-shooter and four-shooter entries. To enter as one shooter you are provided with breakfast and coffee, 20 and 12-gauge ammo, a raffle ticket and lunch, and there are two options for entry as a four-shooter team. Teams of four will get the same amenities as one shooter, but with the Team Entry level they will also receive team recognition, and with the Warrior Team Entry they will receive recognition and have their name listed on event signs and social media.

For more information about getting involved, go to www.themaxlife.org/events, call 704-272-0833 or email events@themaxlife.org.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 at 425 Poplar Hill Church Rd. in Polkton. The shotgun event will begin at 10 a.m. following a shooting warm-up and safety talk with information about the course.

The Foundation and the Sporting Clays Shoot was put together by Dianna Lariviere, President and Founder of The Max Life Foundation, to support families as they are burdened with medical bills during their child’s battle with cancer and to fund cancer research. Lariviere’s young son, Max, was diagnosed with stage IV high-risk neuroblastoma in early 2018, and is still battling.

The first running of the event last year saw 44 participants and volunteers come out for a day of fun for a good cause. They raised about $13,000. This first year, the event was dedicated to Corey Morgan, who passed away from cancer.

“I wanted to do something out of the box that appeals to people in this area,” Lariviere said last year. “The idea of an event Morgan would enjoy really sealed the deal for me.”

She said the money is meant to give families “the opportunity to focus on their child and not focus on if they can make ends meet.”