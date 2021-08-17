Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, the Anson County Partnership for Children has canceled in-person Storytime sessions for the immediate future. Therefore, Partnership will relaunch virtual weekly Storytime on their YouTube channel/Facebook page.

“Our children and families are our top priority. We love connecting with our families, and we were excited to have a sense of normalcy again, but ‘normal’ wasn’t going to keep our ‘babies’ and their families safe and healthy. We chose safe over sorry because we didn’t want any regrets,” said Tracy Harrington, ACPC Program Specialist.

Families can watch a new Storytime every Thursday and participate in the activities with materials from take-home learning bags provided by the Partnership. Take-home learning bags are available for pick up at the Partnership’s Early Childhood Resource Center located at 117 South Greene Street in Wadesboro or in the Little Free Libraries across the county.

Little Free Libraries are located at McFarlan Town Hall, Lilesville Town Hall, First Methodist Church in Wadesboro, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Wadesboro, Morven Town Park, Wadesboro Park, Dunlap Park in Ansonville, and Polkton Fire Station.

For more information about virtual Storytime, contact Tracy Harrington at 704-694-4036 or tracy.harrington@ansonchildren.org.