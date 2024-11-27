Raleigh, N.C. – Anson County Commissioners James “Jamie” Caudle and Jarvis T. Woodburn joined fellow county leaders as the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) convened its biennial Legislative Goals Conference on Nov. 14-15, 2024, at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley. The two-day event, which gathered county representatives from across the state, finalized the NCACC’s legislative priorities ahead of the upcoming long session of the North Carolina General Assembly.

During the event, conference attendees and county voting delegates discussed and voted on 47 legislative proposals, which will guide the NCACC’s advocacy efforts for the 2025 session. The proposals cover both state and federal issues that impact counties throughout North Carolina.

“This conference is a vital part of our democratic process,” said NCACC President and Warren County Commissioner Tare “T.” Davis. “It allows each county to directly shape the NCACC’s legislative agenda, ensuring that local governments have a unified voice in shaping policies that affect our communities.”

Panel speakers included State Senator Jim Burgin and State Representative Ray Jeffers. In addition, NCACC leadership provided updates and insights throughout the event.

The Legislative Goals Conference serves as the final step in a comprehensive process, which began months ago with counties submitting proposals for consideration. Through discussion, debate and voting, counties helped determine NCACC’s legislative priorities for the next two years.

“This is the moment when counties come together to align their voices and push for the policies that will improve our communities,” said NCACC Executive Director Kevin Leonard. “The decisions made at this conference will have a lasting impact on local governments across North Carolina.”