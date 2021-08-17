Enrollment up for fall semester at SPCC with new spaces, tech

Students take a break between classes in the new student commons area in the Main Building on the Monroe Campus. Mathematics Faculty member, Felix Nagy-Lup greets students as they enter the classroom. Students wear masks in new technology classroom in the Tyson Family Center for Technology.

Fall semester classes began on August 9 at South Piedmont Community College. With in-person, online, and hybrid offerings, enrollment headcount is trending upward by over four percent compared to 2020. More than 3,500 students are enrolled in fall classes and this number is expected to rise as the semester progresses.

Enrollment at SPCC got an extra boost through additional local, state and federal funds we received to make even more financial assistance available to students. These funds support the “South Piedmont Advantage,” which is a program that covers the tuition and fees not supported by existing financial assistance programs. These dollars are not loans and do not need to be paid back, eliminating financial barriers for our students.

“We are thrilled to have students back on campus. They represent the soul of the college, and seeing them enjoy our new and renovated spaces has been a highlight of this new academic year,” said Dr. Maria Pharr, president.

Students are returning to campus just in time to celebrate the opening of our new academic building on the Old Charlotte Highway Campus in Monroe. The 75,000 square foot building brings needed classrooms, lab spaces, and student commons areas. A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House is planned for the new Main Building in collaboration with the Union County Chamber on August 31.

“We are also excited to unveil several new technologies which will help new and existing students experience college in a more personal and adaptive way, and we have several new, enhanced, and existing programs and partnerships to help more students experience the high-quality education for which South Piedmont is known,” said Dr. Pharr.

South Piedmont continues to remove barriers for students in other ways as well. SPCC has established new transfer partnerships with Appalachian State University, East Carolina University, North Carolina A&T, St. Andrews University-Charlotte, UNC-Wilmington, Winston-Salem State University, and continues to strengthen its continued partnerships with Wingate University

The start of this academic year will also launch the college’s new mobile app, SPCC Navigate, which is designed to provide students better access to classwork, appointments with financial aid or advising, and even payment options, directly from their apple or android phones.

“Our app was designed in response to our students’ requests for clear and immediate access to all things SPCC,” explained Dr. Malinda Daniel, project manager for the app. “Now when students need to know their

schedule, what assignments they have due, access emails, schedule appointments with various departments on campus, or receive critical information, the answer is simply Navigate.”

Misty McMillan is the director of marketing and public relations for South Piedmont Community College.