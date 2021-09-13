Wait Until Dark has played at theatres like the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Contributed photo An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas has played at theatres like the Encore Stage in Studio in Arlington, Virginia. Contributed photo Alice in Wonderland - Down the Rabbit Hole has played at London West End. Contributed photo Related Articles

WADESBORO — Ansonia Theatre has announced its 2021-22 season lineup featuring performances of “Wait Until Dark,” “An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas,” “The Spitfire Grill: A Musical,” and “Alice in Wonderland: Down the Rabbit Hole.” The opener for the season was “Ghost: The Musical” in August.

“Wait Until Dark” is an intense thriller about a trio of thieves pursuing a young blind woman to make her give them a recently owned doll that — unbeknownst to the woman — has been filled with drugs. She devises a counterplot against the thieves. The thriller will run October 15-24.

In “An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas,” what is just your average bookshop during the day, run by Miss Margie, comes to life at night with the characters from the books roaming the stacks. It takes place just before Christmas when Miss Margie’s sister comes to visit, and the characters help her find her place and meaning in the world. This holiday fantasy runs December 10-19.

Based on the 1996 film by the same name, “The Spitfire Grill: A Musical” is a heartwarming and redemption-based musical filled with soul and folk tunes perfect for the audience to sing along to. After her release from prison following a manslaughter charge, Percy Talbott looks for a fresh start in small town Gilead, Wisconsin — a town much like Wadesboro. She waits tables at the Spitfire Grill, working to redeem herself from her haunting past. The musical runs March 4-13, 2022.

“Alice in Wonderland: Down the Rabbit Hole” is a modern retelling of the classic with a surprise ending. The fantasy tea party runs May 13-22, 2022.

Ansonia will be hosting their annual Christmas in November Art and Crafts Show on Saturday, November 13 from 10 am to 2:30 pm at the Lockhart-Taylor Center. It is free admission to the public. For more information on getting tickets and attending their events, contact them at http://ansoniatheatre.com/ or by phone at 704-694-4950.

