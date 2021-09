Anson County football will not play this week

WADESBORO — All Anson High School football games for this week are canceled due to COVID concerns in the schools.

The games cancelled were scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 16. The next games will be JV Home at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 vs. Albemarle and Varsity at Albemarle at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

