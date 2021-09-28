How to vote in Anson County’s 2022 local elections

WADESBORO — The candidates for Anson County’s municipal elections are locked in and awaiting the voters’ decision on Nov. 2, 2021.

Below are the candidates for each race, according to the Anson County Board of Elections. For information about how to register to vote and voter registration deadlines, call the Anson County Board of Elections at 704-994-3223 or visit them at 402 Morven Rd. in Wadesboro.

The deadline to register to vote is Friday, Oct. 8. There will be no absentee by mail or early voting, as all towns have opted out of absentee by mail for this election, which includes military and overseas.

The polls will be open for voting on Election Day, Nov. 2, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The polling places are as follows:

• Lilesville Fire Dept. – 202 W. Wall St. in Lilesville

• Morven Fire Dept. – 242 E. Main St. in Morven

• Peachland Fire Dept. – 35 E. Passaic St. in Peachland

• Polkton Fire Dept. – 61 W. Polk St. in Polkton

• All eligible voters in the city limits of Wadesboro will vote in one location: SPCC Lockhart Taylor-Ingram RM – 514 N. Washington St. in Wadesboro

The Board of Elections will canvass the votes beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Ansonville and McFarlan’s elected officials are not up for reelection until 2023. Those who didn’t file for reelection are as follows: James Richard Harrington (current mayor of Lilesville) and Lilesville council members Steve Whitlock and Juanita Williams, Morven council members Carolyn Solomon and Alvin Solomon, Peachland council members Bennie McLendon and Jason Mullis, Polton council member Myra Dalgleish, and Wadesboro council members Bobby Usrey and James David Lee.

The towns are listed in alphabetical order, as are the candidates. The incumbents have a “(inc.)” next to their names. The election is nonpartisan, so party affiliation has not been included.

Ansonville

n/a

Lilesville

For Mayor:

• Bernice Bennett (current council member)

For Council, 5 seats are available. The candidates are:

• Lewis Adams – (inc.)

• Chuck Cook

• Gaye B. Harrington

• Randy Henry

• Frank McAllister

• John Montgomery – (inc.)

McFarlan

n/a

Morven

For Council, 3 seats are available. The candidates are:

• Tanya Chance

• Marjorie Cole (inc.)

• Rhonda Johnson Liles

• Rachel Melton

Peachland

For Council, 3 seats are available. The candidates are:

• James Thomas Hamilton (inc.)

• Kenneth Rowell

Polkton

For Mayor, 1 seat is available. The candidates are:

• Bruce Landon

• Cynthia Williams (inc.)

For council, 5 seats are available. The candidates are:

• Johnny Raye Faulk Jr. (inc.)

• Russell Goodwin (inc.)

• Cindy Melton Heafner

• Jimmy Hildreth (inc.)

• W. Clifton Martin III

• Sissy Stegall (inc.)

Wadesboro

For council, 3 seats are available. The candidates are:

• Fred Davis (inc.)

• Wanda Talbert Exum

• J.F. Haward

• Judy Little

• Chipper Long

• Amanda Nicole Moak

• Russell Sikes