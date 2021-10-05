PEACHLAND — The Peachland Town Council announced Monday that they will still have their annual Christmas tree lighting this year.

The tree lighting event typically includes giving out candy bags from the Fire Department, a visit from Santa, refreshments, Christmas carolling — and of course, the lighting of the town Christmas tree.

The COVID-19 numbers are still serious, so the council plans to adhere to safety precautions while still allowing the community to have the tree lighting. The event will be entirely outside instead of in an enclosed area, and food will not be provided to cut down the amount of contact between people. If there is rain, the event will be cancelled altogether instead of moved indoors, as it would be in normal circumstances. The council is looking into picking the two oldest veterans in Peachland to turn on the lights.

They expect it to be a festive but still socially distanced event like they had last year.

“It went fairly well. We had a pretty good turnout,” said Councilwoman Gail Horne.

For more information, contact Peachland Town Council at 704-272-7781 or townofpeachland@windstream.net. Their office is at 32 West Passaic Street.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.