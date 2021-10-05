HOLLA! donates Halloween costumes to Wadesboro Primary School. Visits from Board Chair Kisha Dunlap and CEO Leon Gatewood made it an extra treat. Students will be well prepared to trick-or-treat this year. HOLLA! gave them a very happy “Holla-ween” — cleverly coined by their Facebook. For more information on HOLLA!, contact them at 704-851-3144 or holla@wadesboro.com. Contributed photo

HOLLA! donates Halloween costumes to Wadesboro Primary School. Visits from Board Chair Kisha Dunlap and CEO Leon Gatewood made it an extra treat. Students will be well prepared to trick-or-treat this year. HOLLA! gave them a very happy “Holla-ween” — cleverly coined by their Facebook. For more information on HOLLA!, contact them at 704-851-3144 or holla@wadesboro.com.

Contributed photo

HOLLA! donates Halloween costumes to Wadesboro Primary School. Visits from Board Chair Kisha Dunlap and CEO Leon Gatewood made it an extra treat. Students will be well prepared to trick-or-treat this year. HOLLA! gave them a very happy “Holla-ween” — cleverly coined by their Facebook. For more information on HOLLA!, contact them at 704-851-3144 or holla@wadesboro.com.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR