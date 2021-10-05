HOLLA! donates Halloween costumes to Wadesboro Primary School. Visits from Board Chair Kisha Dunlap and CEO Leon Gatewood made it an extra treat. Students will be well prepared to trick-or-treat this year. HOLLA! gave them a very happy “Holla-ween” — cleverly coined by their Facebook. For more information on HOLLA!, contact them at 704-851-3144 or holla@wadesboro.com.

