ANSON — T-Mobile recently announced the launch of Ten Million Project in Anson County. The goal of the project is to provide students with internet in the home by providing hotspot connections at no charge.

The project brought together some of the usual suspects when it comes to generating and facilitating opportunities for Anson’s youth: Non-profit organizations HOLLA! Community Development, the Caraway Foundation, Anson Men of Action (AMOA), and Sunny Keez Events, along with Commissioner Priscilla Little-Reid all participated.

Working with T-Mobile, a successful launch of the project was held on May 7 at Morven Elementary School.

“We started with 200 hotspots for the launch. Eligible Anson County students will ultimately get 1,100 hotspot connections with a free internet device,” said HOLLA! Community Development founder, Leon Gatewood. “Present for the launch were representatives from the four non-profits associated with the project, Augustin Barros the new Manager at T-Mobile and Morven Elementary School Principal Dr. Dionnya Pratt.”

Gatewood added, “Commissioner Little-Reid has been instrumental in working with the Lilesville community and the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center.”

T-Mobile’s Ten Million Project is a five-year undertaking that seeks to provide internet access for eligible students across the country through ten million hotspot connections, offering 1,000 gigs of free internet service. T-Mobile is committed to addressing digital equity on a national level.

According to the communication provider, “This year, we are continuing our mission to offer ten million students free internet access and the mobile hotspots they need for five school years.”

Anyone seeking assistance or additional information on the project, can visit the local Wadesboro T-Mobile store, located at 1109 Caldwell Street.

