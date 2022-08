LILESVILLE — The Rockingham and Wadesboro offices of Pee Dee Electric will be permanently closed to the public after the end of the work day on Oct. 14 as the cooperative moves into its new facility.

All offices will be closed on Oct. 15 to complete the move. From 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, members won’t be able to make payments of any kind.

Operations at their new facility, located at 9825 U.S. Hwy 74 E, Lilesville, NC 28091 will begin on Oct. 18.