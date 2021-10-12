Sheriff Garry McFadden was the host of “I Am Homicide” on Investigation Discovery. He has solved about 700 cases in his career.

WADESBORO — Renowned Charlotte-Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden, a former Charlotte homicide detective with long track record of catching criminals and who starred in a pair of true-crime series, visited Wadesboro’s Popeyes over the weekend where he was recognized by local fans.

McFadden starred in “I Am Homicide” from 2016-2017 and “Homicide City: Charlotte” in 2019 on Investigation Discovery, in which he retells stories of crimes he and his colleagues have solved over the years. He served in law enforcement for nearly 40 years and is credited with solving about 700 cases.

When he stopped into the Wadesboro Popeye’s, he was greeted by Jerel Miller, who recognized him from the shows.

McFadden is renowned for his casework and continues to “be the difference” in Charlotte law enforcement and its connections with the community. According to the sheriff department’s website, he has worked with Charlotte Black Mental Health, the 21st Century Policing Initiative and the community program “Cops and Barbers” for which he was recognized by President Barack Obama. He ended the sheriff’s office’s ties with ICE, held the first career fair for Detention Center residents, re-established family and face-to-face visitation, ended solitary confinement for youth offenders, created the first barber school in a detention center, created a digital literacy program and behavioral health unit, and forming the LGBTQIA Committee within the police department.

Steve Bailey with the Anson County Historical Society said it was like having a celebrity in Anson.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.