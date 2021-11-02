Uptown Wadesboro brings treats, not tricks

WADESBORO — The streets uptown were filled Saturday with costumed kids, pumpkins, and treats.

Uptown Wadesboro hosted their Candy Trail with festivities fit for spooky season as children went trick-or-treating at local businesses. Participating locations included Tite Cutz, Treasure Corner, Indie Studios, Awesome Touch, HW Little Hardware, Anson Emergency Fire and Rescue Squad, Domestic Violence, Triad Barber School, Speckled Paw Coffee, Liberty Hospice, Studio 256, Altar’d Hair, Partnership, and Velvet Creations. Willow and Vine, the boutique just on the outskirts of Uptown, also gave out candy to children and 15% off of their parents’ purchases.

Wadesboro churches participating included the First Presbyterian, the First Methodist, the First Baptist, the Episcopal Church, Harvest Ministries, Empowering Word Ministries, Mt. Beulah Baptist, and North Wadesboro Baptist. Uptown Peachland churches also participated including Peachland Baptist, Peachland Methodist, and Gospel Tabernacle.

Of special highlight is Speckled Paw Coffee and Harvest Ministries. Speckled Paw gave out both human and dog treats and hosted the Spooky Paw Maze. The shop built a maze at the back of the building, covered in haunted house decor and fog. Harvest Ministries gave out bags of candy and encouragement to cars in the drive-thru to get people through the next week. Harvest also hosted their Fall Festival this past week with food, pumpkin painting, train rides, a movie, and a bonfire.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.