Red Hill Baptist celebrates fall

POLKTON — Red Hill Baptist Church hosted their annual Fall Festival on Halloween night.

They had a hot dog supper, Halloween costume contest (kids, adults, and groups), best carved pumpkin contest, best decorated trunk contest, pie eating contest, and a Trunk or Treat. They also had lots of fun Halloween games and hayrides.

