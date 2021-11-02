Red Hill Baptist celebrates fall

Hannah Barron Staff Writer
Red Hill Baptist held its Fall Festival on Halloween, including activities like hayrides. Contributed photo

POLKTON — Red Hill Baptist Church hosted their annual Fall Festival on Halloween night.

They had a hot dog supper, Halloween costume contest (kids, adults, and groups), best carved pumpkin contest, best decorated trunk contest, pie eating contest, and a Trunk or Treat. They also had lots of fun Halloween games and hayrides.

