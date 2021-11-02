Anson schools host Trunk or Treat

ANSON COUNTY — The school system celebrated “Halloweekend” with Trunk-or-Treats and costumes on Friday, October 29.

Morven Elementary hosted a Trunk or Treat for students and their families. Their displays included everything from a taco stand to “The Magic School Bus.”

Peachland-Polkton Elementary hosted their PBIS Storybook Character Day for students to dress like their favorite book characters, celebrating both Halloween and literacy.

Ansonville Elementary hosted their PBIS Dress the Part Day, and fourth and fifth graders also participated in an experiment blowing up pumpkins. The day ended with more festivities at Ansonville Elementary’s Trunk or Treat after school. Their Trunk or Treat included cornhole and fun displays like a “Happy Birthday”-themed trunk.

