Anson schools host Trunk or Treat

November 1, 2021 Anson Record News 0
Hannah Barron Staff Writer
PPES had a lot of fun dressing up as characters.

AES hosted their Trunk or Treat.

AES blew up nine pumpkins.

AES got all kinds of visitors at its Trunk or Treat!

AES had lots of costumes on display.

AES played cornhole and football.

Morven students participated in Trunk or Treat.

Morven students met their mascot!

ANSON COUNTY — The school system celebrated “Halloweekend” with Trunk-or-Treats and costumes on Friday, October 29.

Morven Elementary hosted a Trunk or Treat for students and their families. Their displays included everything from a taco stand to “The Magic School Bus.”

Peachland-Polkton Elementary hosted their PBIS Storybook Character Day for students to dress like their favorite book characters, celebrating both Halloween and literacy.

Ansonville Elementary hosted their PBIS Dress the Part Day, and fourth and fifth graders also participated in an experiment blowing up pumpkins. The day ended with more festivities at Ansonville Elementary’s Trunk or Treat after school. Their Trunk or Treat included cornhole and fun displays like a “Happy Birthday”-themed trunk.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.

