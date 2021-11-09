Chamber of Commerce accepting winter gear donations

WADESBORO — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce is collecting winter gear for the season. They are in need of warm winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves in new or nearly new condition for children of all ages.

Drop off location is at the Chamber office at 114 W. Wade Street in Wadesboro. In lieu of clothing donations, monetary donations will also be accepted. They are accepting donations through December.

“We want to make sure all Anson County children have warm coats as cooler weather approaches,” writes the Chamber of Commerce on their Facebook.

