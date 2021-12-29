New Rural Project hosts first vaccine clinic for kids

MORVEN — New Rural Project vaccinated 37 children through their partnership with HOLLA! and other non-profit partners such as Atrium Health.

On Dec. 18, they provided vaccinations for children ages 5-11 for the first time. On Jan. 8, children can receive their second dose.

They gave out treats, gift cards for the children’s families, and refreshments. Anson County Partnership for the Children was also there giving out Christmas stories and activities, and Triad Barber School provided free haircuts. After their vaccination, kids could also go down the street to visit Santa in the park and receive free toys from Toys for Tots.

New Rural Project and its co-founders, Cynthia Wallace and Helen Probst Mills, strive to provide resources to rural areas to increase civic democracy.

“We were honored to partner with Atrium Health and bring this life saving vaccination into the community,” Mills said. “It is our hope that by vaccinating children, they’ll be able to stay in school, play with their friends and see their grandparents over Christmas.”

