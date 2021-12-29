POLKTON — Anson County Animal Shelter had some Christmas presents in store last week.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus came to visit the animals at the Anson County Animal Shelter to get them in the holiday spirit with presents from the North Pole in tow. They also drew the winner’s name for their annual Friends of the Anson County Animal Shelter Christmas Raffle and enjoyed refreshments.

“Mrs. Claus and I have big hearts for animals and humans. Animals have a tough time in Anson County and other counties, but the coordinator, personnel and volunteers’ hearts are into making a difference at the Anson County Animal Shelter,” Santa said. “Santa and Mrs. Claus say, ‘Ho, ho, ho, spay and neuter!’ It was our pleasure to distribute treats and toys to the canine and feline boys and girls.”

Mercy, a heartworm positive dog, was able to go home with a former adopter. The adopter raised funds for Mercy’s and five other animals’ heartworm treatments so they could be healthy and happy for their forever homes.

The shelter also did some remodeling to kick off the new year. They remodeled their back kennel floors, painted rooms, replaced two rooms’ ceiling tiles, and reorganized and deep cleaned the shelter.

“Although we were closed for intakes, the behind the scenes kept rolling,” director Maureen Lett wrote on Facebook. “Unless you spend a day at a shelter, you have no clue what takes place. The care, cleaning, calls, [and] the amount of work it takes to save animals… it takes staff, rescues and volunteers all working together to save lives.”

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.