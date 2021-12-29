LILESVILLE — Lilesville Elementary School first grade teacher, Jessica Webb, won the Extra Yard for Teachers Award sponsored by The College Football Foundation at UNC-Charlotte.

Extra Yard for Teachers inspires and empowers teachers, recognizing teachers’ outstanding efforts in the classroom.

“Ms. Webb’s LES family is so proud of her and this well deserved honor,” reads a post on the Lilesville Elementary School Facebook page. “Keep up the great work!”

