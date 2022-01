Related Articles New putt putt and arcade to open in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — On Jan. 8, the boutique Willow & Vine is set to open its second location in Rockingham.

The grand opening will be at 1210 Rockingham Road from 10 am to 6 pm.

They will have goodies all day and will release a new collection.

“We cannot wait to see you,” their Facebook post read.

