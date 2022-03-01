Courses prep students for careers

Anson High School’s CTE program allows students to practice robotics building robots like this, which was showcased at the CTE Expo.

WADESBORO — Anson High School hosted their first CTE Expo, highlighting opportunities students have for career preparation.

Tour guides showed visitors around the campus with treats in store including a tour of the auto shop, refreshments provided by the Food Science pathway, and an Agriscience showcase which included animals such as marine life and chinchillas.

The high school’s automotive pathway uses a real, working auto shop teaching students automotive and customer service skills. They have live projects courtesy of students’ and staff’s vehicles. Students work in groups using three automotive lifts, three toolboxes, and stations. Their auto shop is ASE credited with updated and modern equipment, tools, and training for students to learn how to be successful mechanics.

“[The expo] just gives everybody an opportunity in the community to come by and see what Anson High School has to offer and the different programs that they have. So I feel like this is a great opportunity to get some outside eyes on what we do,” automotive teacher Brown Huntley said.

The Food Science pathway offers more than just refreshments. The Foods 1 and 2 courses get students who enjoy cooking ready for the job market in the hospitality field and teaches them ServSafe skills. There are different avenues and lots of money in the hospital field.

“They love it,” Food Science teacher Yvonne Spencer said.

Then there’s Agriscience teaching students all about animals and agriculture. Opportunities include growing lettuce for Anson County residents to enjoy, growing microgravity plants for a NASA project, and learning about marine biology with their state-of-the-art marine lab featuring a variety of fish and soon seahorses.

A student even picked the fish in the lab.

“I did a Google Doc and I just researched a bunch of exotic fish on the internet. I just thought I chose the ones that were the friendliest, but also the coolest. It was kind of something my teachers taught me, but I really did enjoy it,” said junior and tour guide Hannah Bolick.

Other parts of the tour included the Robotics and Engineering pathway with students programming outdoor robots for all terrains and using 3D printers and computerized drills to make their own wood carvings and products.

The expo demonstrated Anson High School’s commitment to preparing students for the workforce.

