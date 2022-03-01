WADESBORO — Founded in 2017, the NC Jayhawks have quickly become successful. The 16U team (Class of 2024) ranks third in the state for basketball, and a new football program is launching this year.

Since the NC Jayhawks’ founding, they have branched out to four teams and a sister club with two teams. According to Head Coach Jamoszio Burch, NC Jayhawks started out as an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) recreational club for Anson youth to get them “better opportunities.”

Now the basketball program also has players from Union, Stanly, Cabarrus, Richmond, and even Georgia. Star players that brought home the #3 title last season include Jayden Little, Ryan Robinson, Jr., and Jared Barber.

They play 16-20 games per season, as well as showcases and nationals — and they even play for university D1 and D2 coaches who recruit at games. Their 2022 season starts with the Carolina RISE “Lucky” Invitational in Indian Trail on March 19-20 and the AAU Super Regional in Greenville on March 25-27.

The Jayhawks are also starting a football program through 7 on 7 Football. 7 on 7 is an AAU football league focused on fun, non-competitive, and no-contact ways to play football with only passing and catching allowed on a 40-yard field and end zone.

“It’s a football team for skilled players who want to work on their craft skills-wise,” Burch added.

The program will be for youth ages 13-17 with tryouts and more information to come.

Burch says it “takes a village” to make NC Jayhawks possible. Support includes parents, companies’ equipment donations, and sponsors. They are currently seeking sponsors for this season.

For more information about the Jayhawks including their programs and tryouts, contact Burch via Facebook or by calling or texting 704-681-3347.

