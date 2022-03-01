WADESBORO — Residents will soon have new apartments above the hustle and bustle of Uptown Wadesboro.

The apartments will be located on 124 and 126 West Wade Street. There will be two, minimalist one-bedroom lofts with a kitchen and laundry in each unit and access from the street.

Wadesboro Town Councilman Chipper Long and his partner Mike Phillips began the apartment development, with construction provided by Sean Pond and Crow Construction.

“There is a need for housing in this county. There were shortages of apartments, and so we decided that we would reconstruct the living spaces that were once up there,” Long said. “Originally when we were going to put a sandwich shop in there, those units could only be used for storage. Things have changed and so we are able to use the entire building for Uptown revitalization. We are very excited about it and things are moving forward.”

They have not determined when they will start accepting move-in applications or cost of rent, but the apartments are currently under construction with Summer 2022 as the expected completion date.

